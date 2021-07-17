A Costly Decision in Firefly Brand New Verse #5 [Preview]

The penultimate issue of Firefly Brand New Verse #5 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios next week, which can only mean one thing: once again, beleaguered firebronies — the colloquial term for hardcore fans of prematurely canceled Joss Whedon show Firefly — will have to deal with the end of a Firefly series. Bummer! But there's still two issues left, and we have a preview of Firefly Brand New Verse #5 which you can enjoy below.
FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH
BOOM! STUDIOS
MAY210981
MAY210982 – FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR B FISH – $4.99
(W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah
Emma and the new crew of the Serenity travel to a mysterious asteroid belt seeking help from an old friend, and the only person who can help them.
When the crew finds them, Emma will receive news that will force her to choose between her future and her family. But whatever she chooses, the decision will cost her greatly.
In Shops: 7/21/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for MAY210981 FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH, by (W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Cover image for MAY210982 FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR B FISH, by (W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Veronica Fish, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY210981 FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH, by (W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY210981 FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH, by (W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY210981 FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH, by (W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY210981 FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH, by (W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY210981 FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH, by (W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY210981 FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH, by (W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY210981 FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH, by (W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.