A Costly Decision in Firefly Brand New Verse #5 [Preview]

The penultimate issue of Firefly Brand New Verse #5 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios next week, which can only mean one thing: once again, beleaguered firebronies — the colloquial term for hardcore fans of prematurely canceled Joss Whedon show Firefly — will have to deal with the end of a Firefly series. Bummer! But there's still two issues left, and we have a preview of Firefly Brand New Verse #5 which you can enjoy below.

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

Emma and the new crew of the Serenity travel to a mysterious asteroid belt seeking help from an old friend, and the only person who can help them.

When the crew finds them, Emma will receive news that will force her to choose between her future and her family. But whatever she chooses, the decision will cost her greatly.

In Shops: 7/21/2021

SRP: $4.99