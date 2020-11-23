A Few More DC Future State Details For Flash and Wonder Woman?

We mentioned the DC listings of Future State trade paperbacks, and the revelations given to both Shazam and to the Legion Of Super-Heroes in these upcoming books. But there are snippets in others as well. While the new Wonder Woman – and Wonder Girl – created by Joelle Jones has been referred to as Yara Flor, in the collection listing, she is Maria Flor. A last-minute change? While the Future State: Flash series has been renamed Future State: Flash: Death Race…

Future State: The Next Batman Paperback – June 15, 2021

The DC timeline has been shattered, and the pieces of a dark possible "Future State" are reflected! Giant, sprawling future Gotham City is under martial law, protected and regulated by a private security force led by the infamous Peacekeepers. Their mandate is to maintain the safety of the citizens of Gotham, regardless of any Constitutional rights, and to hunt down, incarcerate, or kill all masked vigilantes, villains, and criminals in the city limits. It's a dangerous and violent look at a possible future Gotham City and the heroes and villains who live there! Collects Future State: The Next Batman #1-4; Future State: Dark Detective #1-3; Future State: Nightwing #1-2.

Future State: Wonder Woman Paperback – July 20, 2021

Who is Wonder Woman? Future State: Wonder Woman follows the stories of three wonder-filled women, Maria Flor, Nubia, and Diana Prince. Maria Flor will face off against the forces of hell, while Nubia leads a squad of Amazons far from Paradise Island. And Diana Prince is ready to fight for the world until the very end. Collects Future State: Wonder Woman #1-2, Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman #1-2, and Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1-2

Future State: Dark Detective Paperback – July 6, 2021

New York Times bestselling and Eisner-winning author Mariko Tamaki reveals a potential future state of Gotham, a militaristic reality that rivals 1984. Welcome to the possible future state of Gotham. The Magistrate, a freelance military and surveillance corporation, has been hired by Gotham's leadership to turn the old city into a futuristic surveillance state free of vigilante-based crime/heroics. Batman, horrified to see what his city was becoming, fought tooth and nail against Magistrate–and they killed him for it. Or did they? Bruce Wayne survived this assassination attempt, and has been laying low for years now trying to sort out how to beat Magistrate. The only problem? He doesn't think he can anymore. They're too big, they're too powerful. And the latest horrific revelation? They have EYES EVERYWHERE. It's left to Batman for one last mission. Destroy their command center, expose the drones, and free the city. Whatever the cost. Collects Future State: Dark Detective #1-4; Future State: Catwoman #1-2; Future State: Harley Quinn #1-2; Future State: Robin Eternal #1-2; Future State: Batman/Superman #1-2

Future State: Justice League Paperback – June 22, 2021

In the far future, our Earth is cut off from the Multiverse, and an all-new Justice League must investigate a string of murders! In this witch hunt terrorizing the DC Universe, the team is scattered and in hiding. Zatanna must round up the remaining magic users who are willing to come out of the shadows and fight the villainous force stalking the supernatural heroes and villains. What will be uncovered, and who is the demonic antihero at the heart of it all? Collects Future State: Justice League #1-2, Future State: The Flash: Death Race #1-2, and Future State: Green Lantern #1-2.