Posted in: Comics | Tagged: New York Comic Con. NYCC

A Gallery From The Lobby Of New York Comic Con 2023 During Set Up

Ladies and gentlemen, a gallery look at the lobby area of the Javits Center ahead of New York Comic Con 2023 during set-up.

Ladies and gentlemen, a gallery look at the lobby area of the Javits Center ahead of New York Comic Con 2023 during set-up, from a Bleeding Cool friend on the ground. This is what will be waiting for you, edible automobile and all.

The New York Comic Con is a for-profit event produced and managed by ReedPop, a division of Reed Exhibitions and Reed Elsevier, founded by Greg Topalian, former senior vice president of Reed Exhibitions. The first New York Comic Con was held in 2006 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, after buying out the Big Apple show, and it has been there every year ever since, outside of lockdowns. Due to Reed Exhibitions' lack of experience with comic conventions (they primarily dealt with professional trade shows prior to 2006), attendance for that first show was far more than they expected, and the main exhibition hall could only hold 10,000. Despite crowding on Friday afternoon, tickets continued to be sold due to low pre-registration numbers, and forgetting to count professionals and exhibitors in their numbers led to massive overcrowding. The main exhibition hall hit capacity Saturday morning and was locked by the fire marshals until people left, with the lockdown ending in the afternoon. Major guests, including Kevin Smith, Dan DiDio and Frank Miller, could not enter the main hall (Dab DiDio, Publisher of DC Comics at the time, famously shouting that he had paid for this entire show, and should be let in), and the line to enter the convention wrapped around the building with waits of two hours to enter, with many being turned away. Should be a little easier this year… New York Comic Con kicks off on Thursday through to Sunday. Feel free to let Bleeding Cool know the coolest things you see, and they may well end up on the site this week.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!