A Late Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Batman Beat Trial of Magneto

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. This week, however, I was a little delayed due to the MCM London Comic Expo but the result was an expected one… Batman always wins.

Batman #115 X-Men Trial of Magneto #3 Batman Catwoman #8 Death of Doctor Strange #2 Thor #18 Nightwing #85 Superman Son of Kal-El #4 Fantastic Four #37 Gunslinger Spawn #1 King Spawn #3

Graham Crackers Comics: We were really excited to have Catwoman Lonely City make our top 10 this week. Multiple of our staff really enjoyed the first issue!!!

Ssalesfish: Batman is our most subscribed to title so by that virtue alone it always gets the number 1 spot and yet this week we are sold out so it had a spike this week that I don't really know what the cause of was. X-men Trial of Magneto's barb at the end of last issue most likely bumped the sales some. In advance of Super-man Son of Kal-El 5, issue 4 actually sold some decent numbers this week. King Spawn has already slipped some in sales but despite that many people checked out Gunslinger Spawn.

