A Look Inside The French Wonder Woman And Harley Quinn Graphic Novel

A better look inside the upcoming French Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn graphic novel, The Forbidden Gift from Urban comics.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported on the upcoming Wonder Woman & Harley Quinn: The Forbidden Gift graphic novel written by Sylvain Runberg, and drawn and coloured by Miki Montlló, being published in French by comics publisher Urban Comics. And now we have a better look inside courtesy of stitching together some promotional images…

Miki Montlló writes "Finally! We can announce a date for Wonder Woman & Harley Quinn: The Forbidden Gift. It has been a long way, the book was finished a year ago and the project started in 2020 but my friend Sylvain and myself are very pleased with the book releasing this year.

– The serenity of the island of Themyscira is in jeopardy. At a time when the cohesion of the Amazons is being tested by the pregnancy of one of their own, they also have to deal with a request that is surprising, to say the least: Harley Quinn, former companion of the sinister Joker, fears for her life and asks the Warrior Sisters for asylum and protection. Will the sisterhood survive this double crisis? And what role will Wonder Woman play in its resolution?"

Urban Comics, a subsidiary of Dargaud, was created in 2011 and specialises in adapting American and British comic books for the French and European markets, best known for publishing DC and Vertigo comics over the last fifteen years. It publishes titles monthly, both in bookstores and newsstands, as well as collections. It is also well known for republishing Saga from Image Comics in French.

