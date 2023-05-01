A New Name For Captain Marvel/Shazam… Soyboy? (Spoilers) As we have previously learned, the new name for Captain Marvel, Shazam or Billy Batson in his superhero form is now The Captain, as seen in this week's Shazam #1 from Mark Waid and Dan Mora.

And with a talking tiger as housemaid/butler, how does a growing superhero keep the money coming in for a family trying to stay together, and keep him in raw meat?

Looks like Billy Batson is taking the Peter Parker route for a new generation and turning his knowledge of The Captain into becoming paid content provider for whichever social network throws themselves at him. Rather than taking photos of Spider-Man, he's reporting full details on his alter-ego's latest adventures. And he gets great responses from his listeners/viewers.

Mostly great responses anyway. Still, if they are looking for new names for The Captain…

Soyboy is a pejorative term sometimes used in online communities to describe men perceived to be lacking masculine characteristics and used as an insult for male femininity by online communities. It is apparently based on the presence of the phytoestrogen isoflavone in soybeans, which has led some to claim that soy products feminize men who consume them, although a) there's no evidence for that, b) it seems to be used against folk in countries who, unlike the USA, don't have a lot of soy anyway and c) it's mostly because it rhymes.

Anyway, calling Captain Marvel, The Captain or Shazam by the term soyboy is clearly offensive. It should be Captain Soyboy. Don't they know anything? Shazam #1 is published tomorrow by DC Comics.