A New Name For Captain Marvel/Shazam… Soyboy? (Spoilers)
As we have previously learned, the new name for Captain Marvel, Shazam or Billy Batson in his superhero form is now The Captain, as seen in this week's Shazam #1 from Mark Waid and Dan Mora.
And with a talking tiger as housemaid/butler, how does a growing superhero keep the money coming in for a family trying to stay together, and keep him in raw meat?
Looks like Billy Batson is taking the Peter Parker route for a new generation and turning his knowledge of The Captain into becoming paid content provider for whichever social network throws themselves at him. Rather than taking photos of Spider-Man, he's reporting full details on his alter-ego's latest adventures. And he gets great responses from his listeners/viewers.
Mostly great responses anyway. Still, if they are looking for new names for The Captain…
Soyboy is a pejorative term sometimes used in online communities to describe men perceived to be lacking masculine characteristics and used as an insult for male femininity by online communities. It is apparently based on the presence of the phytoestrogen isoflavone in soybeans, which has led some to claim that soy products feminize men who consume them, although a) there's no evidence for that, b) it seems to be used against folk in countries who, unlike the USA, don't have a lot of soy anyway and c) it's mostly because it rhymes.
Anyway, calling Captain Marvel, The Captain or Shazam by the term soyboy is clearly offensive. It should be Captain Soyboy. Don't they know anything? Shazam #1 is published tomorrow by DC Comics.
SHAZAM #1 CVR A DAN MORA
(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora
The World's Finest creators present the World's Mightiest Mortal in a dazzling solo series! Dinosaurs from space! The Clubhouse of Eternity! Homicidal worms and talking tigers! Atomic robots, alien worlds, mad scientists, sinister curses, and villains from throughout the DC Universe—welcome to the wild adventures of Billy Batson, whose big red alter ego defends the Earth from its weirdest and wildest threats! Want to stop Lex Luthor and The Joker? Call Superman and Batman! International crises? Page Wonder Woman! But when Garguax, Emperor of the Moon, sets his sights on Gorilla City, that's when you shout Shazam! The fan-favorite team of Mark Waid and Dan Mora (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) brings the magic!
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/2/2023
SHAZAM #2 CVR A DAN MORA
(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora
Shazam versus S-H-A-Z-A-M! Billy Batson was given the powers of the gods by the Wizard Shazam–but Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury never gave the Wizard their permission. Displeased with how Billy is representing them, the disgruntled gods engage in a six-way fight for sole control of the World's Mightiest Mortal…or, if they get their way, the World's Mightiest Puppet. May the craftiest god win!
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/6/2023