A New Name For Robbie Reyes, Ghost Rider – The All-Rider

It's Ghost Rider time! Today sees the publication of Avengers Forever #2, featuring the Multiverse Masters Of Evil, their attempt to destroy the multiverse, and the remnants of those trying to save it. And with Robbie Reyes, Ghost Rider, kidnapped by the Black Skull, it gets very nasty very fast, as he is tortured with other versions of Robbie Reyes. picked up from different realities.

None of them are Ghost Riders though, as they point out to themselves, Robbie Reyes seems unique in being a Ghost Rider.

And yes, a second time that Marvel Comics characters use the Loki TV series habit of calling different multiversal versions of characters as "variants". Variants that the Ghost Rider is forced to deal with.

And the Ghost Goblin has met many Ghost Riders across realities and taken their skulls.

But those skulls are talking. "All hail the all-rider". And they are not the only ones using that term.

But what does that mean for Robbie Reyes? It is pointed out he does something different than most Ghost Riders as well, driving an actual car, rather than something that exposes him to the elements more, like a motorbike, horse, giant spider or dinosaur.

The All-Rider. He can turn anything into a vehicle of vengeance. And now, more than anything, I want to see him on a Segway. Avengers Forever #2 by Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder is published by Marvel Comics today.

AVENGERS FOREVER #2

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210869

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Aaron Kuder

VENGEANCE IN THE WASTELAND! On an alternate Earth ravaged by the multiversal Masters of Evil, Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes has been taken prisoner by the planet's dark wastelords, the brutal War Machines. And what the Rider endures at their hands will change him forever – into the most unbridled force for vengeance any universe has ever seen. That's unless Ant-Man, Tony Stark and his bunch of ragtag heroes can pull off the mother of all rescues. RATED T+In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: $3.99