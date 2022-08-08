A New Outsiders Comic With A New Name In 2023? (BatSpoilers)

The Outsiders are a DC Comics superhero team which usually consists of superheroes who do not fit the mainstream superhero Justice League. Founded by Batman, they began as Black Lightning, Metamorpho, Geo-Force, Katana, Halo and Looker. A later incarnation was led by Nightwing and Arsenal as a pro-active group hunting for supercriminals. Most recently, Batman reformed the team as a special strike team Katana and Metamorpho alongside Catwoman and Thunder. Following DC's New 52 2011 reboot, a new version is introduced by Green Arrow as a secret society represented by seven weapon-themed clans including Katana, Onyx, and more. The original Outsiders returned with Dark Days: The Forge #1 in 2017, following DC Rebirth, Black Lightning, Metamorpho, Geo-Force, Katana, and Halo, and later a new team, led by Black Lightning with Batman as a member, alongside Cassandra Cain, Duke Thomas, and Katana, which led to an ongoing Batman and the Outsiders series, but that too cam to an end.

In this Tuesday's Batman: Urban Legends #18, Brandon Thomas, Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque, John Kalisz and Steve Wands tell a new Outsiders story. "Batman and the Outsiders have to save the Signal from burning out!" But Batman doesn't figure too much in this comic. Instead it starts with his protege, Duke Thomas, The Signal.

So we have a "modular" Outsiders team, The Signal, Black Lightning, Katana , Metamorpho and a spare space for a new member, But who?

Robin And The Outsiders… well there's always a Robin or three at hand.

Green Arrow and the Outsiders, there is history there as well.

Mister Miracle and the Outsiders, well, the more the merrier. But in the end, it all comes down to one of the main members to keep the whole thing going forward.

Not that much of a spoiler as they ran it in the title page.

Look for a Signal And The Outsiders comic book to spin off from this in the immediate future, maybe? December 2022 or January 2023?

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #18 CVR A LIAM SHARP

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Liam Sharp

A STRING OF NEW SAGAS BEGINS! Written by Tini Howard, Blake Howard, Brandon Thomas, Chris Burnham, Henry Barajas and Greg Hahn Art by Rosi Kampe, Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque, Chris Burnham and Sergio Acuna Tini Howard and Blake Howard pen an epic Batman story! Batman and the Outsiders have to save the Signal from burning out! A new mystery begins, starring Alfred Pennyworth before his passing, from all-star creator Chris Burnham! And in a story from Batman's past, the Dark Knight must team up with Etrigan the Demon to stop the Reincarnators!