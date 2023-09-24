Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: quicksilver, Scarlet Witch. Wandavision

A New Scarlet Witch And Quicksilver Series From Marvel

Last week, Marvel Comics announced that the Scarlet Witch series written by Steve Orlando, would be… going through a change. No such comic was in their December solicitations. So what is to come of the series?

Bleeding Cool gets the tip-off that we may be seeing a Scarlet Witch And Quicksilver comic book series by Steve Orlando in 2024. Starring Wanda Maximoff alongside her brother Pietro Maximoff. Might this represent a way back to the mutant fold in time for Tom Brevoort to take over the books? Of it it a way to lead into the new Powers Of X? No idea, it's all speculation past the title. Maybe we will learn more at New York Comic Con along with everything else they are announcing?

It's a new season of the witch! Following November's SCARLET WITCH #10, Steve Orlando's current ongoing SCARLET WITCH series will evolve in a fascinating way this January before ultimately returning later next year! In a few weeks, fans will discover Marvel's exciting plans for the iconic Wanda Maximoff, but in the meantime, her coven of fans can get a sneak peek at the epic season finale of her current era! "SCARLET WITCH has been the gig of a lifetime–one that's challenged me, surprised me, and brought me together with some of the greatest collaborators I've ever been lucky enough to work with," Orlando shared. "And we're far from done–I can't wait for folks to see what we've been conjuring up next, something that celebrates a massive milestone for Wanda and her family, and explodes this current season up into something gonzo, blockbuster, and bursting with power. Wanda will return stronger, bolder, and more powerful than ever–and not alone!"

So… Scarlet Witch And Quicksilver next year some time? Just not sure what. or when. Say, when will we get Agatha: Darkhold Diaries anyway?

SCARLET WITCH #10

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by SARA PICHELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover ELIZABETH TORQUE – 75960620235501016

Variant Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA – 75960620235501031

Knight's End Variant Cover by MARC ASPINALL – 75960620235501021

On Sale 11/1

