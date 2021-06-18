A Secret Origin in Something is Killing the Children #17 [Preview]

You would think that by seventeen issues in, someone would have figure d out what is killing the damn children already! Nevertheless, this BOOM! Studios comic by James Tynion and Werther Dell'Edera continues, and we've got a preview of Something is Killing the Children #17, in stores on Wednesday Enjoy.
SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR A DELL EDERA
BOOM! STUDIOS
APR211265
APR211266 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR B GLOW IN THE DARK – $4.99
(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera
* What turned young Erica into the monster hunter she is today?
* Discover Erica Slaughter's true origin as she is further initiated into the House of Slaughter. But will she be sorted into the prestigious White Room, or the dreaded Black Room with her new nemesis Aaron?
In Shops: 6/23/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR211265 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR A DELL EDERA, by (W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Cover image for APR211266 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR B GLOW IN THE DARK, by (W) James TynionIV (A) Werther Dell'Edera (CA) Ozgur Yildirim, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211265 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR A DELL EDERA, by (W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211265 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR A DELL EDERA, by (W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211265 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR A DELL EDERA, by (W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211265 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR A DELL EDERA, by (W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211265 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR A DELL EDERA, by (W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211265 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR A DELL EDERA, by (W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211265 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR A DELL EDERA, by (W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.