A Secret Origin in Something is Killing the Children #17 [Preview]

You would think that by seventeen issues in, someone would have figure d out what is killing the damn children already! Nevertheless, this BOOM! Studios comic by James Tynion and Werther Dell'Edera continues, and we've got a preview of Something is Killing the Children #17, in stores on Wednesday Enjoy.

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR211265

APR211266 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR B GLOW IN THE DARK – $4.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

* What turned young Erica into the monster hunter she is today?

* Discover Erica Slaughter's true origin as she is further initiated into the House of Slaughter. But will she be sorted into the prestigious White Room, or the dreaded Black Room with her new nemesis Aaron?

In Shops: 6/23/2021

SRP: $3.99