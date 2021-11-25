ABLAZE Lists Graphic Novels for Your Holiday Shopping List

ABLAZE publishes some of the most eclectic graphic novels and is celebrating the holiday season with a selection of their titles available for order or in stores.

TRESE Volumes 1-2 TPs, by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo

MSRP: $16.99 each

Available Now

Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo's acclaimed graphic novel series, TRESE, has enjoyed widespread popularity following the July debut of the TRESE anime series on Netflix. When dusk arrives in the city of Manila, that's when you become the most likely prey of the underworld. Kidnappers and thieves will be the least of your worries. Beware the criminals that can't be bound with handcuffs nor harmed with bullets. Beware the ones that crave for your blood, those who hold your heart ransom, and the ones that come to steal your soul. When crime takes a turn for the weird, the police call Alexandra Trese.

ALSO – TRESE Vol 3: Mass Murders TP available Dec 15, 2021

THE BREAKER Vol 1 Omnibus Edition, by Jeon Geuk-jin & Park Jin-Hwan

MSRP: $19.99

Available Now

THE BREAKER is a South Korean manhwa series written by Jeon Geuk-jin and illustrated by Park Jin-hwan. As the series opens, the new English teacher, Chun-Woo Han, is not your ordinary teacher. He is a master of Nine Martial Arts and an enemy of a fearsome world called Murim. Shi-Woon Yi, a student at the Nine Dragons High School and victim of constant bullying, accidentally witnesses Chun-Woo's fighting skills and requests to become his disciple. What Shi-Woon didn't know is that what he thought to be a way out of his miserable life would also be a way into a living nightmare. As Shi-Woon becomes his disciple and enters in this new world, many surprises and dangers await both student and teacher.

ALSO – The Breaker Vol 2 omnibus is available on Dec 22, 2021!

CAGASTER SET, 6 volumes by Kachou Hasimoto

MSRP: $59.99

Avail Jan 12, 2022

ABLAZE is offering all six volumes of Cagaster in one collected set! Stream it and read it in one sitting! It's the year 2125, and a strange plague called "Cagaster" appears. One-in-a-thousand people is infected by this disease, which turns humans into monstrous cannibalistic insects. Two-thirds of humanity is decimated… 30 years later, young expert bug exterminator and mercenary adventurer Kidow and newfound friend Ilie struggle to survive in this brutal new world while delving into the mysteries of the plague and its causes.

Cagaster is a thrilling shonen adventure into a strange apocalyptic universe, somewhere between Mad Max and Attack on Titan. Published by Tokuma Shoten in Japan, Cagaster has been adapted into an Anime series by Gonzo Animation called Cagaster of an Insect Cage under the direction of Koichi Chigira (Tokyo Babylon, Full Metal Panic!, Last Exile), which is streaming now on Netflix!

THE CIMMERIAN Volumes 1-2 Hardcover Collections by various writers/artists

MSRP: $24.99

Available Now

Robert E. Howard's Conan is brought to life uncensored in these hardcover graphic novels from ABLAZE! Read the adventures as Howard intended! Each volume contains two complete stories, plus bonus material, in one awesome consolidated collection! Vol 1 contains Queen of the Black Coast and Red Nails. Vol 2 contains People of the Black Circle and The Frost-Giant's Daughter. Each volume also includes the original Robert E Howard prose stories and a complete cover gallery! Perfect for the swords and sorcery-lover in your life…

ALSO – The Cimmerian Vol 3 HC is available on Jan 12, 2022!

Maria Llovet's EROS/PSYCHE Hardcover

MSRP: $24.99 ·

Available Dec 15, 2021

Acclaimed creator Maria Llovet brings readers a surreal, bewitching tale of love, magic, and tragedy. The Rose female boarding school is paradise for young girls…but only if you follow the rules. Because if you disobey them, you can end up expelled, or even worse, dead. Sara and Silje are two students learning the rules of the school, which includes classes by day…and the casting of curses and spells by night. A love develops between the two, which is tender but threatens to break under the weight of the secret society within The Rose. The hardcover collection contains the complete series plus cover gallery and an extras section that fans of Llovet's work are sure to enjoy.

FRIDAY FOSTER: THE SUNDAY STRIPS Hardcover by Jim Lawrence & Jordi Longaron

MSRP: $39.99

Available Dec 15, 2021

For the FIRST TIME EVER, the classic FRIDAY FOSTER newspaper color comic strip created by James D. "Jim" Lawrence (of Buck Rogers and James Bond fame) and illustrated by acclaimed Spanish artist Jorge "Jordi" Longarón, then later Gray Morrow (long time Marvel Comics artist & co-creator of Man-Thing) is collected.

The strip is the first mainstream, nationally syndicated comic strip (Chicago Tribune) starring an African American character in the title role. It ran from 1970-1974 and inspired the 1975 movie of the same name starring Pam Grier. The Friday Foster comic strip is the story of a former nightclub "camera bunny" turned photographer's assistant turned fashion model. With an innate inclination to help others and a natural beauty that makes her a magnet for men, Friday often finds herself in some very sticky situations and world-class adventures.

In addition to including all 214 Friday Foster Sunday comic strips with completely remastered colors and letters, the book includes a significant bonus section including multiple interviews, an expanded sketchbook section, artwork, photos, essays, articles, behind-the-scenes info, and more!

A MAN'S SKIN Hardcover by Hubert and Zanzim

MSRP: $24.99

Avail Dec 15, 2021

An award-winning fairy tale about love set in Renaissance Italy. Bianca is a young lady from a good family and is of marriage age. Her parents find her a fiancéì to their liking: Giovanni, a rich merchant, young and pleasant. The wedding looks set to go smoothly, although Bianca cannot hide her disappointment at having to marry a man she barely knows.

But before the marriage, she learns the secret held and bequeathed by the women of her family for generations: a "man's skin." By donning it, Bianca becomes "Lorenzo" and enjoys all the attributes of a young man of stunning beauty. She can now visit the world of men incognito and get to know her fiancéì in his natural environment. In her male skin, Bianca frees herself from the limits imposed on women. The morals of the Renaissance then act as a mirror to our present time and poses several questions: why should women be treated differently from men? Why should their freedom be the object of contempt and coercion?

Tackling universal themes through a captivating and subtle fairy tale, French writer Hubert and artist Zanzim brilliantly question our relationship to gender and sexuality…but not only that. By mixing morality and humor, A Man's Skin invites us to the mad and noble quest for love.

BALBUZAR, Illustrated Storybook Hardcover by Gérard Moncomble & Frédéric Pillot

MSRP: $22.99 · Avail Jan 12, 2022

In the Sarboucane sea, Balbuzar, the pirate, reigns supreme. Savage, cruel and formidable, he also has a certain bonhomie and a great sense of justice. He lives in harmony with the sea, the islands, the wind, the rocks. Around him, birds, always. Men, women, children…they all love him. For he is free as the air.

But the Empress Pépita XIII is worried about her country's safety and Balbuzar's constant plundering. She sends her navy against him led her best officer, the Commodore. Arrogant, domineering, and relentless, he represents force, order, and law. Balbuzar and the Commodore clash. Two exceptional sailors, two sharp warriors. The fight begins, shattering, tumultuous. Will the pirate be crushed? Cooked in the imperial pot? Or will the cunning pirate find a way to win, like David blasting Goliath?

BALBUZAR is a story that will delight young and old, with gorgeous, highly detailed, painted artwork that bears repeated views to take it all in—featuring 32 double-page illustrations and 11 full-page illustrations! If you're an illustration geek, this is a MUST!

For more information, visit ABLAZE's website.