Ablaze to Publish Hendrix: Electric Requiem Graphic Novel in May

Hear that guitar riff; it's another rock bio graphic novel coming on the horizon. Hendrix: Electric Requiem is a new biography of the late, great Jimi Hendrix by Mattia Colombara and Gianluca Maconi coming out on May 18th.

HENDRIX: ELECTRIC REQUIEM, by Mattia Colombara and Gianluca Maconi • MSRP: $24.99

Release Date: May 18th

Hendrix: Electric Requiem explores the life, career, and music of a true rock n' roll god–Grammy- award-winning musician Jimi Hendrix—who Rolling Stone ranked #1 on their Greatest Guitarists of All Time!

A compelling trip into the mind and world of Jimi Hendrix. Electric Requiem is an exhilarating ride from Jimi's difficult beginnings in the South, plagued by racism, through his global stardom and triumph at Woodstock and the excessive lifestyle of a rockstar. A rockstar who, even with all his experiences, never forgot where he came from. Skillfully written by Mattia Colombara and illustrated by Gianluca Maconi, this gripping tale of music, personal demons, and thirst for glory is a must-have for any Jimi Hendrix fan. Includes bonus material on Hendrix's life.

"Jimi Hendrix is an incomparable icon, and his legacy remains as impactful and important as ever," says Rich Young, Co-founder of ABLAZE. "Hendrix: Electric Requiem charts the musician's life from his humble start in Seattle, where he discovered at an early age the guitar and his destiny. This new release expands Ablaze's docu-graphic novel series covering historical events and is a must-read for music and pop culture fans."

HENDRIX: ELECTRIC REQUIEM is distributed worldwide by Diamond Comic and Diamond Book Distributors and will be available in print and digitally.