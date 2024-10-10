Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Absolute Batman #1 A Sell Out Across Comic Book Stores

Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, out yesterday, is a sell out across comic book stores

Absolute Batman #1 had a quarter of a million copies ordered and a second printing on the way but it still isn't enough. Bleeding Cool's Jeremy Konrad tells us, "My god- I opened 20 minutes ago, and all variants and 25 copies of Absolute Batman are gone. Had a line at the door for once." Comic Store In Your Future writer Rod Lamberti of Rodman Comics in Iowa tells Bleeding Cool, "I also blew out of the Absolute Batman today. There is just one of the two one-in-twenty-five variants left. I was told the other stores in central Iowa were out also. People are so odd. When it was first announced, everyone was laughing at the concept, and now they are making it the hottest-selling comic of the year for us." And so it seems across social media…

Gatekeeper Hobbies: Comics and Games: We've been getting a lot of calls and questions about it, so we decided to make a post. We have sold out of copies of Absolute Batman, so unless you have it on your pull, we are out.

We've been getting a lot of calls and questions about it, so we decided to make a post. We have sold out of copies of Absolute Batman, so unless you have it on your pull, we are out. Kaboom Comics Weslaco Tx: Absolute Batman #1 is completely sold out!! But don't worry, there will be a second printing and it will be releasing on October 30th!

Absolute Batman #1 is completely sold out!! But don't worry, there will be a second printing and it will be releasing on October 30th! Planet X Richmond Hill Comics: We are all sold out of Absolute Batman! If you have already pre-ordered with us your copy will still be in your box. Shelf copies are all gone!

We are all sold out of Absolute Batman! If you have already pre-ordered with us your copy will still be in your box. Shelf copies are all gone! Zeek's Comics and Games: Absolute Batman 1st Print is Sold Out. Phone calls and Subscribers have taken them all today.

We still have alternative covers available for you. We also will be ordering 2nd Printings of #1

Absolute Batman 1st Print is Sold Out. Phone calls and Subscribers have taken them all today. We still have alternative covers available for you. We also will be ordering 2nd Printings of #1 The Rogue's Gallery: We are now sold out of Absolute Batman. If you didn't have one put back in your file, you'll have to wait for the second printing. Sorry!

We are now sold out of Absolute Batman. If you didn't have one put back in your file, you'll have to wait for the second printing. Sorry! Ben Bawthon: On the one hand I am so happy that my local comic shop sold out of Absolute Batman as that means it's doing insanely well but on the other hand I hate that my local comic shop sold out of Absolute Batman as imma have to wait to read it now.

On the one hand I am so happy that my local comic shop sold out of Absolute Batman as that means it's doing insanely well but on the other hand I hate that my local comic shop sold out of Absolute Batman as imma have to wait to read it now. dobferatu: Absolute Batman was sold out atvmy LCS. This book is about as big as bruce wayne himself! Guess ill buy a digital copy

Absolute Batman was sold out atvmy LCS. This book is about as big as bruce wayne himself! Guess ill buy a digital copy The Semite Sorcerer Sah-Ti-Vah: My store was sold out of Ultimates AND Absolute Batman when I got there, a nightmare

My store was sold out of Ultimates AND Absolute Batman when I got there, a nightmare Jae Wayne: Came early for Absolute Batman and they were still sold out

Came early for Absolute Batman and they were still sold out axel: NOOOO they sold out of absolute batman already didn't walk out empty handed though

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/09/2024

