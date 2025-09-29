Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Evil, Absolute Green Lantern

Absolute Green Lantern #7 Gets Its Potential Big Bad (Spoilers)

Absolute Green Lantern #7 Gets Its Potential Big Bad (Absolute Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Green Lantern #7 teases Sinestro as a potential major villain for the series.

The Blackstars target Earth as Tomar Re stands in their way in the latest Absolute Universe event.

Upcoming issues promise Jo Mullein’s biggest secrets and a new enemy called Nemesis.

Absolute Evil #1 unites DC's infamous villains and launches the next phase of the Absolute Universe.

Forget Hector Hammond. He's too busy over in Absolute Evil. Forget Hal Jordan and his Black Hand. Forget the various sheriffs and army types that have surrounded the Midwich Cuckoos-style alien invasion in Absolute Green Lantern, because a familiar big bad is coming to that series this week with Absolute Green Lantern #7.

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #7

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

THE TRUTH OF ABSOLUTE OA! How far out is the world that's coming? From across the depths of space, the Blackstars are turning their attention towards Earth…and only Tomar Re stands in their way. Retail: $4.99 10/01/2025

Just too late to join the round table of Absolute Evil though. He is looking a bit Bizarro with all that as well…

That is, of course, if Absolute Sinestro is indeed Evil, and isn't just drawn that way. And do remember, we are still due a Nemesis for Absolute Green Lantern as well…

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #8

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

JO MULLEIN'S SECRETS REVEALED! Who is Jo Mullein? The wielder of the green power reveals her deepest secrets…as her ex-wife decides whether to help her or turn her in. $4.99 11/5/2025

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

ENTER: NEMESIS! Somewhere in Coast City, Jo Mullein is babysitting a comatose Hal Jordan…at her ex-wife's place. Awkward doesn't cover it. Meanwhile, Agents Simon Baz and Kari Limbo are getting closer to the mysteries of Evergreen–and so is Hector Hammond and his top assassin…the man called Nemesis! $4.99 12/3/2025

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

IT'S THE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE–AND ITS VILLAINS STAND UNITED! Without heroes…without protection…without restraint…there is only ABSOLUTE EVIL. The emergence of superheroes has caught the attention of the world…and it's certainly caught the attention of the people who run it. Ra's al Ghul, Veronica Cale, Elenore Thawne, Hector Hammond, and the mysterious Joker have worked at cross-purposes until now, but this growing threat requires new ways of thinking…and new partnerships. An insidious betrayal from within their ranks is imminent, and if they don't take action, they'll lose control of a planet that was built to be their playground! Superstars Al Ewing and Giuseppe Camuncoli join forces to kickstart the next era of Absolute Universe stories…with several shocking new character reveals, and one big unmissable twist! Retail: $5.99 10/01/2025

