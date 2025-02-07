Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: , ,

Absolute Superman #5 Is Late… But Only By A Week

Absolute Superman #5 is late... but only by a week. Batman '89 Echoes #6 is seven month's late! Here are the latest DC delays...

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Absolute Superman #5 delayed by a week, now releasing on March 12th.
  • Batman '89 Echoes #6 faces a seven-month delay, new date: March 19th.
  • Several DC comic releases face postponements this March.
  • Kal-El's heart-wrenching tale in Absolute Superman #5, don’t miss it!

I wouldn't normally headline a comic book being a week late. But this is Absolute Superman #5, delayed from the 5th of March to the 12th. And as a result may have a bigger impact. Even as Batman '89: Echoes #6 gets a seven-month delay…

  • Absolute Superman #5 has been delayed a mere week from the 5th of March to the 12th of March.
  • Batman '89: Echoes #6 is a little later than that, with a new on-sale date of the 19th of March, when it was originally solicited for the 14th of September last year.
  • Batman: Full Moon #4 has a new on-sale date of the 5th of March, originally the 15th of January.
  • The Nice House by the Sea #6 has a new on-sale date of the 5th of March, originally the 26th of February.
  • Detective Comics #31 Facsimile Edition has a new on-sale date of the 12th of March, originally the 5th of February.
  • Mystik U: Freshman Year Enchantments TPB has a new on-sale date of the 11th of March, originally the 4th of March.
  • Plastic Man No More! HC has a new on-sale date of the 22nd of April, originally the 8th of April.
  • Suicide Squad: The New 52 Omnibus HC is also just a week late, from the 29th of April to the 6th of May.
  • Absolute Batman: Zero Year HC is three weeks late, from the 11th of March, to the 1st of April.
  • Absolute Green Lantern: The Sinestro Corps War (2025 Edition) HC is four weeks late, from the 11th of March to the 8th of April.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #5 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL
(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval
BRACE YOURSELF FOR A HEARTBREAKING TALE OF THE FINAL FATE OF KRYPTON! Kal-El's life with his parents in the rural Redlands of Krypton is a happy one. But when that entire existence is suddenly threatened, the Els have no choice but to make a stand…and fight for the truth! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/12/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.