Absolute Superman #5 Is Late… But Only By A Week

Absolute Superman #5 is late... but only by a week. Batman '89 Echoes #6 is seven month's late! Here are the latest DC delays...

I wouldn't normally headline a comic book being a week late. But this is Absolute Superman #5, delayed from the 5th of March to the 12th. And as a result may have a bigger impact. Even as Batman '89: Echoes #6 gets a seven-month delay…

Absolute Superman #5 has been delayed a mere week from the 5th of March to the 12th of March.

Batman '89: Echoes #6 is a little later than that, with a new on-sale date of the 19th of March, when it was originally solicited for the 14th of September last year.

Batman: Full Moon #4 has a new on-sale date of the 5th of March, originally the 15th of January.

The Nice House by the Sea #6 has a new on-sale date of the 5th of March, originally the 26th of February.

Detective Comics #31 Facsimile Edition has a new on-sale date of the 12th of March, originally the 5th of February.

Mystik U: Freshman Year Enchantments TPB has a new on-sale date of the 11th of March, originally the 4th of March.

Plastic Man No More! HC has a new on-sale date of the 22nd of April, originally the 8th of April.

Suicide Squad: The New 52 Omnibus HC is also just a week late, from the 29th of April to the 6th of May.

Absolute Batman: Zero Year HC is three weeks late, from the 11th of March, to the 1st of April.

Absolute Green Lantern: The Sinestro Corps War (2025 Edition) HC is four weeks late, from the 11th of March to the 8th of April.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #5 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

BRACE YOURSELF FOR A HEARTBREAKING TALE OF THE FINAL FATE OF KRYPTON! Kal-El's life with his parents in the rural Redlands of Krypton is a happy one. But when that entire existence is suddenly threatened, the Els have no choice but to make a stand…and fight for the truth! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/12/2025

