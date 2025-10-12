Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Image, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: acme comics, new york comic con, Retailer Award

ACME Comics Of Greensboro, North Carolina Wins Image Retailer Award at New York Comic Con

Image Comics is pleased to announce that the Fall 2025 Image Select Retailer Award winner is ACME Comics in Greensboro, North Carolina, established in 1983. Jermaine Exum, owner of ACME Comics, states that;

"In 1992 I was a sophomore in high school and was pretty deep into comics thanks to ACME Comics. So I knew the names. Jim Lee. Rob Liefeld. Todd McFarlane. Erik Larsen. I had a few comics from publishers who were not Marvel, but had never been there at the start of anything like this new Image Comics thing. Totally new concepts from the big names of the day at the height of their corporate comics powers. I was right there for the start of Image Comics. Because ACME Comics carried them. And ACME Comics would support the Image brand from that time through to my time as an employee in 1996. I was behind the counter to carry and represent to the public, the single issue starts of groundbreaking series like Powers, Invincible, The Walking Dead, East of West, Saga, Chew, Nailbiter, Criminal, and the other series that are now evergreen best sellers in graphic novel form. Now, in 2025, as owner of ACME Comics, I continue to introduce new readers to the brand through series like The Moon Is Following Us, Exquisite Corpses, and gateway to Image Comics series like the Energon Universe. ACME Comics will always stand by the very best of the creator-owned aspect of the comics industry, the concepts, production value, and retail support that set Image Comics apart. Thank you to all ACME Comics staff who each have their own stories of when and how they connected to the Image Comics label and their enthusiasm in introducing that label to new people daily. Thank you to our outstanding clientele who took the leap into creator-owned material through ACME Comics and did so with Image Comics. Image Comics has transformed through the years, but remains the leader in creator-owned comic books and graphic novels. It's still here and I am proud to represent that same brand that captivated me back in 1992 for brand new readers today. I'm probably doing it right now."