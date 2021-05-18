Adrian Alphona, Kris Anka Return to Marvel's Runaways for 100th Issue

Marvel's Runaways will celebrate 100 issues in August. Kind of. Not 100 issues of the current series, mind you. But if you add up all the past Runaways comics along with the current series, then Runaways #38 will also be Runaways #100 in legacy numbering. Probably. We're not bothering to check Marvel's math on this one.

But anyway, Marvel is pulling out all the stops for this one. What? No, Brian K. Vaughn isn't coming back. What do you think Marvel is made of money? Co-creator Adrian Alphona is though, as well as prior series artist Kris Anka. In a press release on Marvel.com, Marvel promises twists and "big character redefining moments" for Runaways #38/#100. Is it safe to say the universe will be shaken to its foundations leaving nothing the same again? We have to assume it will be.

Series writer Rainbow Rowell reflected on the book:

Bringing Runaways back was a dream come true for me. These kids are my favorite Marvel characters, and I felt like there were so many great stories we could tell with them. We'd have conversations when we were planning like, 'What can we do in six issues? What could we do in twelve? Could we get to 18? That would be amazing!' It's thrilling to be looking back now at 38 issues, and to see how each of the characters have grown. And it's such an honor to be part of the team that reached this milestone with them. Everyone who worked on this book cared so much about the characters and the story we were telling. I knew when I signed on that I loved the Runaways, but I never thought I'd get this lucky with my collaborators. It's been a complete pleasure.

Runaways #38 will hit stores on August 11th, 2021.