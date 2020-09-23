Al Ewing and Valerio Schiti's New X-Men Comic, S.W.X.R.D.

Well, now we know what else Al Ewing is up to. Last week, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that there was an X-Men Classified comic book being set up for December, that had yet to be announced. We also noted that Al Ewing was meant to be doing a new X-Men comic book. And that the end of Empyre had seen Al Ewing bring up a pissed off Abigail Brand and setting up a future with Abigail leading some new team in a future apocalypse.

Today, it all comes together with the climax of X Of Swords: Creation #1. With Team Summers/Grey going to a place that had been sent there in a telepathic message by Luna Opal Saturnyne, the Omniversal Majestrix of the Starlight City of Otherworld.

Before she arranged the grand battle for Otherworld between those of Krakoa and Arakko, including the weapons of choice. One of those weapons, The Light Of Galador wielded by Cable, was also on hand to reactivate something very special.

The return of S.W.O.R.D. But also leading into and a brand new title, S.W.X.R.D. Or maybe S.W.O.R.D. Or even X Of S.W.O.R.D. You get to choose. By Al Ewing and Valerio Schiti.

ONE GIANT LEAP FOR MUTANTKIND!

The Mutant nation of Krakoa has quickly become a major force on the world stage… but why stop there? Krakoa has relaunched the Sentient World Observation & Response Directorate – a fully independent organization dealing with all things extra-terrestrial on behalf of all of Earth. Al Ewing and Valerio Schiti, the team behind EMPYRE, bring us the tale of Mutantkind looking to do for the galaxy what Krakoa did for the planet.

Rated T+

Some we know, the mutant S.W.O.R.D. leader Abigail Brand, Magneto, Teen Cable, Manifold and more – and some we don't. So why not meet Wiz Kid? Who is using Professor Xavier's wheelchair from the nineties, though Valerio Schiti's designs below suggests he doesn't always have to…

X OF SWORDS CREATION #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200583

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

X OF SWORDS – CHAPTER 1

A tower. A mission. A gathering of armies.

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 23, 2020

SRP: $6.99

X Of Swords: Creation #1 is published today. I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.