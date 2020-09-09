End Of Empyre Reveals Future Of Marvel Comics (SPOILERS)

Today sees the publication of Captain Marvel #21, Empyre: Avengers Aftermath and Empyre: Fantastic Four Fallout. And for all the endings, a bunch of beginnings as well. The finale of Empyre #6 saw the big new group shot of cosmic power in the Kree and Skrull Alliance.

So why in Empyre: Avengers Aftermath is Carol Danvers no longer holding the Accuser hammer and her half-sister Lauri-Ell has taken on that role?

For that you will need Captain Marvel #21, which has its own spoiler as a cover from Chris Bachalo…

As we see inside the comic, there is a moment when Lauri-Ell rescued her sister, Danvers The Accuser…

By taking on the power – and the identity to boot.

Which, even though temporarily reversed at the end, so as to make Empyre #6 work, is only a temporary reversal. The power, and identity suits her more. If you want a first appearance of Laurie-Ell The Accuser, today's Captain Marvel would be it. But there are other, bigger changes going forward across the Aftermath and Fallout issues. The Fantastic Four sees Nick Fury as The Unseen watching, making judgement…

And it's something s]mall. The fate of the two Skrull and Kree children, first seen in Fantastic Four Empyre #0.

Given a new home with Ben and Alicia Grimm. We already know that the Skrull child idolises the history and reputation of Alicia Masters among their people, she was impersonated by a Skrull for a long time, might we get some more information on all that to come?

And just how will this lead to cosmic level impact across countless galaxies as Nick Fury sees? But there's more. The Cotati used weapons not of their own devising in the battle. Which The Profiteer comes by to evaluate.

And Nick Fury discovers just where they come from.

The First Race? The Watchers, the Builders, the Celestials, who are we talking about here? But there are other small events that will have big impact. In Empyre Avengers Aftermath there is the testimony of Hulkling's grandmother who did much to engineer the events that would unite the Kree and Skrull, but doom so many in the process. But sees his love for Earth as weak and, doing her best impression of The Man In The Iron Mask, makes a prediction

Talking of Alpha Flight, its leader Abigail Brand isn't particularly happy at being kept out of the loop of the whole Cotati situation in the first place.

You remember what we talked about, the danger of the Big Speech? Anyway, she does the only thing she can do in such a situation.

With the New Marvel Illuminati considering that maybe they had better do things differently next time.

But we also get to see the future. And it's not good. With Hulkling remembering his grandmother's words.

And Abigail Brand coming to save the day with a bunch of new folks.

Could that be Gateway opening a portal with a staff? Someone with two swords on his back? Anyone recognisable here? Remember, it's not the only future we have seen coming… could they intertwine?

But also remember, this is an Al Ewing future so it may be some time off. Still wondering about the return of Kovak, the Three Xs, the new Enclave and The Masked Raider…

EMPYRE AFTERMATH AVENGERS #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200650

(W) Al Ewing (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Jim Cheung

• The end of EMPYRE begins a new age for the Marvel Universe!

• In the aftermath of the cosmic conflict, the forces gather one last time… but why? And at whose bidding?

• New bonds will be forged, new families will be founded, and there's a new role waiting for Earth… but new destinies bring new dangers – and new enemies!

• Welcome to the new Marvel Space Age, true believer – hope you survive the experience! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $4.99 EMPYRE FALLOUT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200646

(W) Dan Slott (A) Sean Izaakse (CA) R. B. Silva

• The fate of all future Kree/Skrull Wars is placed in the hands of… Reed Richards and his family, the Fantastic Four.

• This is NO standard issue of a Marvel Comic, True Believer. Two MAJOR TURNING POINTS for THE ENTIRE MARVEL UNIVERSE will take place here!

• Also in this issue… The Profiteer returns, but is she here for revenge… or justice? And a special appearance by the most ominous cosmic character of them all, The Unseen! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99 CAPTAIN MARVEL #21

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200636

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Cory Smith (CA) Jorge Molina

EMPYRE Tie-In!

A CAPTAIN'S LEGACY – THE ACCUSED FINALE!

The rise and fall of the Supreme Accuser. The end of a war, the end of an ERA…and the birth of an even more dangerous world. Carol Danvers must make a choice that will define her life and the lives of those closest to her. Rated T+In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99

