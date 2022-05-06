Al Ewing & VV Glass' New Judge Dredd Story For Free Comic Book Day

For Free Comic Book Day, Rebellion Publishing is previewing their long-awaited The Best Of 2000AD series with a new The Best Of 2000AD #0. Including work from Al Ewing, John Wagner, Pat Mills, Chris Burnham, Vv Glass, Mick McMahon, Kevin O'Neill and Chris Burnham. Including a brand-=new Judge Dredd story by Al Ewing and V.V. Glass… here's a preview of what can be picked up for free tomorrow. It will be given away at comic book stores, one of around fifty comic books, this Saturday as Free Comic Book Day returns to normality. Ish. Here's a preview… and find more Free Comic Book Day coverage and previews with this handy link.

FCBD 2022 BEST OF 2000 AD ISSUE ZERO

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN220034

(W) Al Ewing, John Wagner, Pat Mills, Chris Burnham (A) Vv Glass, Mick McMahon, Kevin O'Neill, Chris Burnham (CA) Ian McQue

The Wait is over! The ultimate 2000 AD mix-tape has finally arrived! Best of 2000 AD is back – longer page-counts, more thrill-power – the essential gateway to the 'Galaxy's Greatest Comic'. In this BRAND-NEW Issue Zero primer for the highly anticipated quarterly graphic novels series: A-listers Al Ewing (The Immortal Hulk, We Only Find Them When They're Dead) and V.V. Glass (The Last Witch, Assassin's Creed) team up for a brand-new and exclusive Judge Dredd adventure! Plus, Nemesis The Warlock by Pat Mills and Kevin O'Neill (Marshall Law), Superbean by John Wagner (History of Violence) and Mick McMahon (Boba Fett), and a Future Shock at the ends of the earth from Batman Inc. and Die! Die! Die artist Chris Burnham! Featuring a cover by Star Wars concept art artist Ian McQue! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen (or Teen+) In Shops: Apr 13, 2022