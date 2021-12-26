Alan Moore's Crossed+100 CGC 9.8 Matching Numbered Set Up for Auction

One of the most fascinating aspects of Alan Moore's work on the Crossed+100 series is his thoughts on how humanity could survive in this future. As he told Bleeding Cool in 2014, "One of the most powerful things in the book in as far as I've written it so far, is the reflection from this kind of imagined future glass of ourselves and our own culture. What would we look like through their eyes? What would seem to them to be fruitless, pointless, extravagant, useless, destructive, from the point of view of where they happen to be?" The series attempts to answer those questions, and there's a Crossed + One Hundred #0-6 CGC-Graded Numbered Group of 7 (Avatar Press, 2014-15) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White Pages, which includes CGC 9.8 copies with 36/100 matching numbered CGC slabs up for auction at today's 2021 December 26-27 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122152 at Heritage Auctions. It's further noteworthy that these covers were produced specifically for these CGC numbered editions of 100.

"Any species faces logical hurdles in its advancement, Moore continued. "Regarding our own species, for example, as Freeman Dyson has suggested, any species like ours faces as a first hurdle the "Uranium 92 Hurdle" or 93. It's when we realize the immense amount of energy that is in that isotope that we develop nuclear power and we develop the capacity to destroy ourselves. Then that is the first hurdle that we overcome. Then there is the eco-hurdle. Where our industry might tip the balance and make our planet unlivable. We still have that one to overcome. Well, we still have both of them to overcome, to be absolutely honest."

Crossed + One Hundred #0-6 CGC-Graded Numbered Group of 7 (Avatar Press, 2014-15) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White Pages. Includes CGC-numbered and graded NM/MT 9.8 copies of issues #0-6. All are #36/100. Alan Moore story. Gabriel Andrade covers and art.