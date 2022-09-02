Alex Dingley's Queer YA Horror Graphic Novel Ancestree From Oni Press

Alex Dingley's queer YA horror graphic novel Ancestree, pitched as Crimson Peak meets The Green Knight was picked up by Oni Press Associate Publisher Michelle Nguyen, but it seems that she too, like many others at the publisher, have recently quit. Now Oni Press editor Desiree Rodriguez who joined Lion Forge in 2016, will edit the book. "A young prince finds out the unsavoury truth about his royal lineage when he becomes haunted by a dark creature lurking in the woods surrounding his family's castle."

On his website, as well as a preview, Alex Dingley describes Ancestree as "A Victorian Gothic graphic novel about the nature of corruption and the corruption of nature. When a young, handsome prince discovers the blight that has ravished his father's kingdom is just outside the safety of the palace walls, he begins to uncover the true nature of his family's history, and that, perhaps, their right to rule is not so divine after all."

The first of the Ancestree graphic novel series is planned to be published in 2025. The creator Alex Dingley's agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management negotiated the deal with Oni Press for world rights to the book.

Oni Press/Lion Forge has been hitting the headlines a lot recently, with former owners James Lucas Jones and Charlie Chu pushed out by parent company Polarity, others departing voluntarily, and their newly reprinted Gender Queer: A Memoir graphic novel landing them, and its writer/artist Maia Kobabe, with dismissed obscenity criminal lawsuits in the state of Virginia. as well as Oni Press getting allegations of non-payment to comic book creators. Bleeding Cool looked at other recent work moves, and concerns of overwork, leading to notable gaps missing from the publisher's schedule.