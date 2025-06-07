Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alice Chu, Kiri

Alice Chu Auctions Publishing Rights To Her Webcomic, Kiri

Kiri by Alice Chu is an early graphic novel series about the everyday adventures of an exuberant girl based on her popular Instagram webcomic. Each book will have three short stories filled with slice-of-life humor; in the first, Kiri goes on a birdwatching trip with Dad, raises butterflies with Mom, and creates a cozy camp-in on a rainy day.

Maggie Lehrman at Abrams bought North American rights in a three-book deal at auction, and publication is planned for the spring of 2027, the autumn of 2027, and the spring of 2028.

Alice Chu is a cartoonist and illustrator based in Seattle, Washington who studied Illustration and Graphic Design at Art Center College of Design. She is a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators. Alice Chu created the all-ages webcomic series Kiri in 2019. She also writes semi-autobiographical comics as Comics By Alice. Her work has been featured in Sunday Haha, a weekly comics newsletter for kids and in 2022, she started her YouTube channel Alice Chu Art, where she shares digital art tutorials and how-tos, studio vlogs, and other art content. Alice Chu's agent Marietta B. Zacker at Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency negotiated the sale.

Abrams is an American publisher of art and illustrated books, children's books, and stationery, a subsidiary of the French publisher La Martinière Groupe. The first company in the United States to specialize in the creation and distribution of art books, it's natural that they should gravitate towards graphic novels, and now have an extensive line of comic books and imprints dedicated to the ninth art.

The expansion of children's and teenager-aimed graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century. What will they want to be reading in ten years, I wonder?

