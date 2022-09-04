Alien #1 Preview: Aliens Gonna Alien

It's a brand new Alien series in this preview of Alien #1, and what are the titular Aliens up this time? The same old @#$%, of course. Then again, humans are gonna human as well. Check out the preview below.

Alien #1

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Julius Ohta, cover by Bjorn Barends

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON AND JULIUS OHTA LAUNCH A NEW ALIEN EPIC! MAN, MACHINE AND THE MOST TERRIFYING CREATURE IN THE UNIVERSE…IT'S AN EXPRESS ELEVATOR TO HELL AND YOU'RE GONNA WANT TO BE ON IT! A small colony of synths have settled in secret on a backwater moon. When a company of United System soldiers come to them for help retrieving biotechnology on a hostile planet that could be the key to saving humanity, the synths must decide whether the prospect of peace between man and machine is worth the risk of betrayal.

