All-New Firefly #3 Preview: Hope There's a Plan B

Things don't quite go according to plan in this preview of All-New Firefly #3, in stores Wednesday, firebronies! Check out the preview below.

ALL-NEW FIREFLY #3

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220709

FEB220710 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #3 CVR B YOUNG – $4.99

(W) David M. Booher (A) Jordi Perez (CA) Mona Finden

Following the events at the monastery, Jayne is held hostage by the mysterious and dangerous criminal known only as the Tax Collector. Mal and Kaylee try to negotiate a trade… and it goes about as well as expected from the crew of the Serenity. But they have a plan! And with a little (or a lot) of luck, they might just be able to rescue Jayne and deliver the medical supplies stolen by the Tax Collector's gang. In Shops: 4/27/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Posted in: Boom, Comics, Preview | Tagged: boom, Comics, firefly, previews