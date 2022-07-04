All The Captain Americas For 4th Of July (Ish) – Avengers Spoilers

On Wednesday, the 6th of July, the closest Marvel release date to the 4th of July, the Marvel comic book Avengers Forever #7 will celebrate the date with all the Steve Rogers Captain Americas that it can. A variety of variants, multidimensional versions of Steve Rogers Captain America, from dog to ape to werewolf, all incarcerated in the same prison, without explanation. At least not initially.

We have a protesting Steve Rogers fighting the man, a continuous objector to… something.

Yes, that includes a Steven Rogers who is a dog and has a shield as an adamantium/vibranium chew toy.

So we have Steven Rogers, Captain America from the Ape-vengers, Capwolf from the nineties, The Captain, Bandai' Samurai Captain America, and L'il Captain America.

And Weapon America, the Wolverine version of Steve Rogers. Who looks like this.

Happy 4th of July, Americans! Remember, you break it, you bought it, no refunds. After the TV and movie success of Into The Spider-Verse, Doctor Strange 2, What If and Loki, there's a lot of multiverse about at Marvel Comic these days, with Variants, What If, Spider-Gwen, Captain Carter, Spider-Gwen, Edge Of Spider-Verse and more. Avengers Forever #7 is published by Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder on Wednesday.

ESCAPE FROM THE PRISON OF STEVES!

Steve Rogers is a mild-mannered ninety-pound guy from New York, who wakes up one morning in a prison cell, no idea how he got there. Even weirder is that the guy in the cell next to him…is also named Steve Rogers. Why is there a secret prison filled with misfit Steves, none of whom have ever heard of a Super-Soldier Serum? And what sort of dark and mysterious version of themselves will they have to unleash in order to escape?

