Almost 100,000 Orders For What's The Furthest Place From Here?

The reunited 4 Kids Walk into a Bank creative team of Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss have exceeded all sales projections orders topping 95.000 for the upcoming What's the Furthest Place From Here? That's the biggest selling comic from either creator to date, and another example of Image Comics finding new sales levels on books that would have been selling a quarter of that a few years ago.

Image Comics is also sending the What's the Furthest Place From Here? Deluxe Edition #1 with vinyl release back to print for an encore pressing in response to unprecedented order activity and vinyl allocations. That's right, Image had to set print levels of the vinyl variant before FOC and as a result, had to allocate orders to retailers. Which is why it may be harder to find on the 12th of November when it is published. The new pressing of the vinyl is going to be delayed until the 2nd of February 2022, but orders will be due this week.

Expect more of this to come. Each issue of the What's the Furthest Place From Here series will have a Deluxe Edition which will come with an exclusive vinyl single featuring all-new music. These singles will be pressed in limited quantities, with comic shops as the exclusive source for securing a copy. The deluxe editions will feature songs from Blake Schwarzenbach of Jawbreaker and Jets to Brazil, and Joyce Manor among others.

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #1 DLX ED W VINYL 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

AUG218745

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Tyler Boss

The end of the world has a soundtrack.

Every issue of this post-apocalyptic coming-of-age series will have an extremely limited

Deluxe Edition, featuring an exclusive variant cover and a 7" record with two songs from

some of today's best indie and punk bands, recorded especially for this project.

This issue: punk rock legend BLAKE SCHWARZENBACH (Jawbreaker / Jets to Brazil)

and rising stars JOYCE MANOR bring you two songs, available exclusively with issue one.

Only available at comic shops! In Shops: Feb 02, 2022 Final Orders Due: Oct 11, 2021 SRP: $14.99