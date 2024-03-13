Posted in: Comics, Yen Press | Tagged: Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, audiobooks, manga, Sunsunsun, Yen Audio, Yen Press

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Gets Audiobook Adaptation

Romantic comedy light novel series Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is getting an audiobook adaptation from Yen Audio

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, the romantic comedy light novel from Japan that has spawned a manga spinoff and an anime series coming in 2024, will be getting an audiobook this year from Yen Audio. This Yen Press audiobook imprint produces English-language audiobooks of manga and light novels.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Story by Sunsunsun

Masachika Kuze sits next to Alya, a girl of Russian and Japanese descent. She's beautiful, haughty, and an exceptional student, while Masachika is nerdy and known for being a slacker. He's an easy target for her comments in Russian, which she's all too happy to translate—except he can understand what she's really saying!

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings began life in Japan as short stories that were published online before Kadokawa Shoten picked them up for print publication. As of February, eight volumes of the light novel and one short story collection have been published, while the manga series is still being serialised and has been collected in three paperbacks, or Tankubon, volumes so far. The upcoming anime series will probably have thirteen half-hour episodes. Yen Press' translation of the English edition of the light novel is still being serialised, with the series reaching the fifth volume by this August.

The Growing Market for Light Novel Audiobooks

Yen Audio's catalog of titles is rapidly growing, and Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian will prove to be a wonderful addition to the romance lineup. The audiobook will be available in August 2024, and the voice cast will be announced at a later date. Yen Audio's lineup of audiobooks is growing steadily as the ecosystem of stories that begin life as light novels (the Japanese term for Young Adult novels) become mulimedia franchises that spin off into manga, anime, even video games. Yen Audio continues to expand its lineup of audiobook adaptations, suggesting that the market for these series is in good health.

