Amazing Fantasy #15 Milestone Edition CGC 9.8 On Auction

Amazing Fantasy #15 is just that for 95% of comic fans and collectors: a fantasy. With copies selling for over $3 million in good shape and even destroyed copies selling into the $1000's, most of us will never own arguably one of the most important Marvel comics of all time. At least, not an original. Now seeing a lot of heat in the market are reprints, especially Milestone Editions. We routinely get $25 for a raw copy of the Milestone Edition of Amazing Fantasy #15 and others in the shop I run. People want to say they own the book but cannot afford the original, so they are moving on to these now. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions today is a CGC 9.8 copy of said Milestone Edition, and it is currently sitting at $92 and will go higher. Check it out below.

Amazing Fantasy #15, At Least One Most Of Us Can Afford

"Marvel Milestone Edition: Amazing Fantasy #15 (Marvel, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Thirtieth-anniversary reprint of the first appearance of Spider-Man. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $34. CGC census 1/22: 45 in 9.8, none higher. The landmark, industry-changing issue that introduced the Amazing Spider-Man! When high school wallflower Peter Parker is bitten by a radioactive spider, his life is transformed – first for the better, then for the worse! With his new array of arachnid abilities – including speed, strength, agility, and, thanks to his scientific know-how, spinning webs – Peter seeks fame as the costumed celebrity called Spider-Man! But his cavalier attitude soon comes back to haunt him and shatter the lives of his beloved Uncle Ben and Aunt May! Peter Parker is about to learn a powerful lesson, one that has never been taught better than by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko: With great power, there must also come great responsibility!"

I can completely understand this market. Amazing Fantasy #15 is a dream, grail-type book for most. I myself had a grail book, Avengers #4, that I never thought I would own, so I snagged a reprint of it, and that was good enough for me. I now own an original, but I loved having a copy of the story in my collection. Go here to get more info on this Milestone Edition, and place a bid. While there, click around on the other books taking bids today.