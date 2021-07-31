Amazing Spider-Man #361 First Carnage Set To Break Records At Auction

I saw the Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage trailer on the IMAX screen ahead of The Suicide Squad last night. Carnage does look good on the screen. And with the movie nearing releases, this is clearly a good time to sell his first appearance in the comics back in Amazing Spider-Man #361. Written by David Michelinie, with cover and art by Mark Bagley and Randy Emberlin. And as part of Heritage Auctions Search, Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction 122131, a copy of Amazing Spider-Man #361 CGC-slabbed at 9.8 is up for auction, and it's just the kind of time that it might just set a record at some point. Current bids are at $565, with a day of bidding to go. Today a copy sold on eBay for over $880, but back in May, when that trailer came out, they topped $1600. Could this be in a dip between trailer and movie release that some might take advantage of? Let's check back in twenty-four hours, shall we?

The Amazing Spider-Man #361 (Marvel, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First full appearance of Carnage (Cletus Kasady), who will appear in the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie. Venom's origin is retold in a cameo appearance. Mark Bagley cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $120. CGC census 7/21: 4440 in 9.8, 3 higher.

Carnage was created by David Michelinie and Mark Bagley, although the first published artwork of Carnage was by Chris Marrinan. Carnage belongs to a race of amorphous extraterrestrial parasites known as Symbiotes, which form a symbiotic bond with their hosts and give them super-human abilities. Originating as an offspring of Venom, Carnage is much more powerful than his parent symbiote because of the symbiotes' biology and is in many ways a darker version of him. Like Venom, Carnage has had multiple hosts over the years, but his most famous one remains his first, serial killer Cletus Kasady, whose sadistic personality perfectly matches that of the symbiote. Other hosts include Ben Reilly, Karl Malus, and Norman Osborn.