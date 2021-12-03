Amazing Spider-Man #80.BEY Preview: Romance in the Air for Aunt May

Dear readers, it's Friday night, and as promised in the sacred covenant between Bleeding Cool and you, we bring you Friday Night Previews, a marathon of previews of all the DC and Marvel comics coming out next week that screams: "Jude Terror will have to write fewer articles during the week thanks to this." A clickbait headline here, a snarky SEO-keyword-rich sentence or two there, and these previews are ready for your reading pleasure. Aunt May and Doctor Octopus, sitting in a tree, F-U-C-K-I-N… well, hold on. Let's not go that far yet… though they do seem to be rekindling their romance. Check out a preview of Amazing Spider-Man #80.BEY below.

Amazing Spider-Man #80.BEY

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210798

OCT210799 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY QUINONES VAR – $4.99

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Mark Bagley

• With her nephew at death's door, May Parker is not just going to sit around accepting that Peter's ailments aren't solvable with conventional means.

• Aunt May is going to seek UNCONVENTIONAL MEANS by way of her ex-fiancé DOCTOR OCTOPUS!!!

• One of the most controversial couples in comics history is back together, and they're Peter Parker's only hope of living through BEYOND!

RATED T+

In Shops: 12/8/2021

SRP: $4.99

