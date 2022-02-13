Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And topping the list is Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY – a Spider-Man comic without Spider-Man in it, bringing back The Slingers, and maybe, just maybe, setting up Secret Invasion to come. And notably, Harley Quinn hangs in there, beating out a lot of titles from Secret X-Men to Justice League to Wolverine.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY Batman/Catwoman #10 The Joker #12 Devil's Reign #4 Detective Comics #1052 X Deaths Of Wolverine #2 Avengers #53 Moon Knight #8 Star Wars: Darth Vader #8 Harley: The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang Kill Tour #6

Rodman Comics: A very slow week for comic sales. Hopefully, the cold weather is what is keeping people away.

Ssalefish Comics: Big Wins for most of the books on this list this week. The Star Wars Darth Vader #20 Mandalorian and Grogu cover bumped the numbers up on that book and we just received the remaining quantity that we had ordered so that is possibly going to spike up the list by the end of today.

