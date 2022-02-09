Is Amazing Spider-Man #88 Beyond Setting Up Secret Invasion Plots?

Bleeding Cool has been noting how Marvel Comics may be setting up a new Secret Invasion in recent issues of Spider-Woman, with the return of the Queen Skrull who impersonated her on the Avengers. Marvel Comics has now announced a new Secret Invasion comic book series. And it's all coming out while they are filming Secret Invasion on the streets of Halifax in the North of England. Well, today's Secret Invasion #88.BEY by Geoffrey Thorne, Jan Bazaldua and Jim Towe, may suggest another angle. But only if you are reading between the lines. Starring the Slingers, The Prowler has a crowdfunding platform looking to help victims of superheroic actions around the world. Looking at one young woman, Yasmin being turned into crystal as a result of such an action involving the Mighty Avengers.

And with Prowler using her contacts to bring superheroic contacts with their specific issues. Anyone but Mephisto, obviously.

That's before The Beyond Corporation buy out Fairgray, which creates the desire for the Prowler to get information on everything the company is up to. And also brings Hobie Brown, the new Hornet, into the story as she wants help rescuing her friends from the Beyond Corporation.

And with The Prowler stealing access to Beyond's files, he gets to look that phrase up. And finds a ping.

A farm, in King's Crossing in New York, picked up by the Fantastic Four. We know that name, don't we? Quick flick back to John Byrne's Fantastic Four Annual #17.

King's Crossing is where the Fantastic Four dealt with the very first Skrulls they encountered back in 1961's Fantastic Four #2 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

A scene reprised by John Byrne in that annual back in 1983.

And then creating a Skrullian army courtesy of the milk being farmed from those cows.

And while there are certainly some monster creatures in Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY in the farm in King's Crossing, Skrulls aren't mentioned once. Just the Beyond Corporation's presence there. Could this be another example of Marvel setting up stuff to come?

Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY is published by Marvel Comics today.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88.BEY

MARVEL COMICS

DEC210931

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Jan Bazaldua, Jim Towe (CA) Nick Bradshaw

Did you think BEYOND only had ONE hero on their payroll? In this issue: The Slingers come out to play! Watch as Hobie Brown ascends to new heights as THE HORNET! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 09, 2022 SRP: $4.99