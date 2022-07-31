Amazing Spider-Man #900 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Spider-Man #900 Detective Comics #1,062 Star Wars Obi-Wan #3 Gambit #1 Ant-Man #1 Batman: One Dark Night #3 Captain America Symbol of Truth #3 Harley Quinn #17 Action Comics #1,045 Superman Space Age #1

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Graham Crackers Comics, Something Is Killing the Children almost broke our top 5. Spidey and Batman were just too much for everyone else to handle this week.

Rodman Comics, Solid sales this week. People are still spending money at a good rate here, thankfully.

If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week