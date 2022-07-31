Amazing Spider-Man #900 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week
- Amazing Spider-Man #900
- Detective Comics #1,062
- Star Wars Obi-Wan #3
- Gambit #1
- Ant-Man #1
- Batman: One Dark Night #3
- Captain America Symbol of Truth #3
- Harley Quinn #17
- Action Comics #1,045
- Superman Space Age #1
Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…
- Fat Jack's Comicrypt, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Rodman Comics, Ankeny, Iowa.
- Ssalefish Comics of Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Concord, North Carolina.
- Graham Crackers Comics, 12 eclectic shops in California, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
Who had this to say…
- Graham Crackers Comics, Something Is Killing the Children almost broke our top 5. Spidey and Batman were just too much for everyone else to handle this week.
- Rodman Comics, Solid sales this week. People are still spending money at a good rate here, thankfully.
