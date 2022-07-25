Wakanda Forever Namor Marvel Legends Pre-Orders Make a Splash

The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has arrived, and it was loaded with tears and new characters. One of the biggest reveals from the teaser was the arrival of Namor, the Sub-Mariner for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At last, the iconic Marvel Comics hero has arrived on-screen, and Marvel Studios did an incredible job here. In this day and age, it is all about building a bigger world and changing up normalcy. We have seen some major changes with our live-action superheroes, and it has worked phenomenally in most parts. Namor is one of those welcoming changes as Tenoch Huerta Mejía takes up the mantle. Hasbro has even given fans a closer look at the upcoming Wakanda Forever character with his own Marvel Legends figure.

Marvel Studios did a fantastic job with his new version of Namor, and I love the Aztec Atlantis vibe. Classic and modern designs come together here, and it is all a welcoming new addition for the character. The mythos of Atlantis varies, and based on Namor's design, this version would mainly mirror the City of Tenochtitlan. This version of the city has more fact than fiction with the Atlantis of the Ancient Aztec Empire, and I love how Marvel is adapting that to the legend. As for the figure, Namor will come with his spear; he does feature the new windowless Legends packaging and is part of the Wakanda Forever Build A Figure wave. This is one Marvel Legends figure fans won't want to miss, and pre-orders are live at most retailers like here for $24.99, with a February 2023 release.

