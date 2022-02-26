Amazing Spider-Man #91 Preview: A Big Sticky Mess

After coming together with a strong personal bond in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #91, both Spideys discharge webbing all over the room. Oooh, what a big, sticky mess! Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #91

by Kelly Thompson & Sara Pichelli & Fran Galan, cover by Arthur Adams

"BEYOND" NEARS ITS END! WHAT IS BEHIND DOOR Z?! Ben makes his way to the same place Miles Morales was last at, and he is nowhere to be found. Just door after door of true horrors. Any door's resident could kill Spider-Man, but Door Z's might just destroy the whole city!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.15"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608936909111

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960608936909121 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 91 PICHELLI VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960608936909131 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 91 RAMOS CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

