Amazing Spider-Man #93, How It All Ends For Peter, Ben & MJ (Spoilers)

Amazing Spider-Man #93 time! Spoilers of course. Not that there haven't been enough of those. The relaunch of Amazing Spider-Man #1 in April tells us that Peter Parker is on the outs with Aunt May and Mary Jane, while Spider-Man is equally separated from Fantastic Four, the Avengers and more, over – well whatever it is that Peter Parker Did. The final issue of the Spider-Man Beyond storyline only teases that future. While the future of Ben Reilly was leaked over the weekend and, I am told, has already led to lines outside comic book stores in the UK this morning. As Ben Reilly looks to his shared memories witH Peter Parker…

And find them lacking rather. The same collapsed facial imagery that will seem to inform his new identity.

We also get to see just how that identity will be formed, the green goo from said spoilers seen as something that rewrites reality to destroy evidence – and that includes people as well. And that includes Ben Reilly.

Whatever the green goo did to him, it exhibits thoughts of those around him. Is Ben's new form one actually created by Janine's urgent searches for him?

But that is all to come. There is a reunion for Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, and a source of fresh hope for fans of the deleted marriage between the two.

Of course, we know how badly that is going to end. But what exactly is it that Peter Parker did? That's what you need a mysterious glowy figure to tease…

Somehow, somewhere, somewhen, it is going to turn Peter Parker's reunion with his wife-that-never-was… into this. Couldn't be Uncle Ben, could it?

Almost like they are doing it on purpose.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220890

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) Arthur Adams

THE BIG FINALE OF "BEYOND"!!! SPIDER-MAN VS. SPIDER-MAN! You may surprise yourself with who you're rooting for. Don't miss the conclusion to one of the most surprising Spider-Stories of the past decade. RATED T+In Shops: Mar 30, 2022 SRP: $5.99