Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: American Mythology, diamond, lunar, Prana

American Mythology Returns To The Direct Market Through Prana & Lunar

American Mythology Productions returns to direct market comic book shops through Prana and Lunar Distribution for their 10th anniversary

Article Summary American Mythology celebrates 10 years, returning to comic shops through Prana and Lunar Distribution

Publisher brings back horror, pulp, and family classics like Return of the Living Dead and The Three Stooges

June 2026 lineup features new issues, limited editions, and anniversary releases for collectors and fans

Titles support horror icons and introduce fresh stories, expanding American Mythology’s unique comic catalog

Comic book publisher American Mythology Productions was founded in 2016 and has carved out a niche in licensed horror while expanding into family-friendly licensed comics and Edgar Rice Burroughs pulp adventures. Including Fright Night, Return of the Living Dead, Hatchet, Silent Night, Deadly Night, Valentine Bluffs Massacre, The Three Stooges, Laurel and Hardy, Pink Panther, Casper the Friendly Ghost, Rocky & Bullwinkle, Underdog, The Land That Time Forgot, Carson of Venus, Pellucidar, The Moon Maid and more. Hit by the Diamond Comic Distributors bankruptcy, and part of the Ad Hoc Committee Of Consigned Publishers, American Mythology has partnered with Prana Publishers through Lunar Distribution starting with the current catalogue for June 2026, for their 10th anniversary

"Reaching our 10th anniversary is both humbling and energizing," said James Kuhoric, President of American Mythology, former Bleeding Cool EIC, and former Diamond Director Of Purchasing. "The past year presented unprecedented challenges for publishers across the industry, but it also gave us the opportunity to refocus and rebuild. We're excited to return stronger than ever, with an expanded slate of titles and a renewed commitment to our retail partners and fans." "We're thrilled to be working with American Mythology at such a pivotal moment in their history," said Atom Freeman of Prana: Direct Market Solutions. "Their catalog of licensed horror properties is second to none, and we're looking forward to helping reintroduce their full line to comic book retailers and building excitement around what's coming next."

And it begins with Return Of The Living Dead, Catching Hell, Three Stooges, Silent Night and The Legend Of La Rosa Blanca in American Mythology Productions' June 2026 solicits and solicitations

RETURN LIVING DEAD UNTOLD TALES OF TARMAN #1 (MR) Previously Solicted Thru Diamond

(W) S.A. Check, James Kuhoric (A) Greg LaRocque (CA) Kyle Hotz

When it comes to zombies — there's one name that's a "cut" above the rest. He's the Alpha-Z, the main brain drainer, the one who put the cool in the ghoul — he's Tarman, one of the most recognized undead characters in horror history! If you love RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD, you know Tarman, and you know there's only one thing he wants — more Brains! But did anyone ever ask why? Jump onboard with American Mythology's own take on where tall, dark, and oily got his start! It's fast, it's hungry, and it's coming straight for you! UNTOLD TALES OF THE TARMAN – the RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD event fans have been waiting for! SEND MORE READERS! It's gonna get messy!

$4.99 6/10/2026

RETURN LIVING DEAD #1 LIMITED EDITION HOLOFOIL CVR Limited to 99 Copies Allocations May Occur Previously Solicited Thru Diamond (MR)

(W) S.A. Check, James Kuhoric (A) Andrea Arcari (CA) Buz Hasson

The horror event of the decade delivers a special extremely limited edition Holofoil cover of the first issue — limited to just 99 printed! This is the rare edition to have slabbed with your favorite grading company! Cardstock cover. Bagged and boarded.

$99.99 6/10/2026

CATCHING HELL FEAT REGGIE BANNISTER #1 Previously Solicted Thru Diamond

(W) James Kuhoric, S.A. Check (A) Emanuele Tommarelli (CA) Roy Allan Martinez

Eternal horror fan favorite, the one and only Reggie Bannister of PHANTASM fame comes crashing into American Mythology Comics with a chip on his shoulder and a bag full of one-liners, delivered as only the immortal blue-colored bad ass can in the company's new original horror comic– CATCHING HELL! Reggie ain't no superhero, he's just a guy dealt a bad hand by fate, and instead of folding, he comes out swinging. Armed with grit, scars, and a lifetime of bad decisions, Reggie works as a Hell-Tracer, hunting down renegade demons that have slipped through society's cracks. It's loud. It's brutal, and funny in a way only true horror fans will understand. Mixing the best of grindhouse and midnight movies, you won't find any monsters who sparkle here. Best of all, a portion of the proceeds of the book will go directly to supporting Reggie's current health care costs, so you're not only getting a kick ass story, but you're giving back to a horror industry icon. Go to Hell — just don't get caught!

$4.99 6/10/2026

THREE STOOGES AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY 10TH ANNIVERSARY #1

(W) S.A. Check, James Kuhoric, Rich Gallo (A/CA) Brendan Fraim, Brian Friam

There are comedy greats, even comedy legends, and then there's The Three Stooges — a legacy of laughs spanning the world and bringing together generations of fans! Fresh off their 100-year celebration of all things Stooges, American Mythology plans to keep the party rolling with their very own special 10-year anniversary issue! That's ten consecutive years of new slaps, whaps, and eye pokes making the company the second longest Three Stooges publisher in history! This one is a must for every Three Stooges fan out there, and is packed with stories, gags, and special looks back to keep the nyuks rolling. Don't miss out! This is the Three Stooges event of the year! Tell your friends, neighbors, and fellow knuckleheads to order their copy today! $4.99 6/24/2026

SILENT NIGHT DEADLY NIGHT DARK WINTER #1 (OF 2) CVR A ROY ALLAN MARTINEZ (MR) Previously Solicted Thru Diamond

(W) S.A. Check, James Kuhoric (A) Puis Calzada (CA) Roy Allan Martinez

Do you hear what I hear? Slay bells ring — are you stabbing! Billy's back — look out! He's grabbing! Bring your snowballs and find a seat by the campfire as American Mythology rips open a new chapter in the SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT universe! It's a Dark Winter, Santa-baby! It's all the holiday slashing you've come to expect, but with twice the killories! Everyone's favorite Slasher Santa, Billy, finds himself trapped in a warped winter wonderland of his own making, dredging up dark memories of Christmases past. Will Billy rise to the occasion, or will more victims find their proverbial heads on the chopping block, waiting for Billy's axe to fall! SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT: DARK WINTER has everything SNDN fans have come to expect from their new home for holiday horror!

$4.99 6/24/2026

LEGEND OF LA ROSA BLANCA #1 LERIX LI RACY VAR Limited to 99 Copies Allocations May Occur Previously Solicited Thru Diamond (MR)

(W) Pat Shand (A) Gerardo Gambone, Gordon Purcell (CA) Lerix Li

The Legend of La Rosa Blanca is a wild western horror story about a local legend facing a living nightmare. Super limited – less than 100 printed. This Lerix spicy La Rosa Blanca cover is only for mature readers.

$24.99 6/24/2026

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