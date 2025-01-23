Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: American Mythology, diamond

American Mythology Doesn't Know If It Can Survive Diamond Bankruptcy

Comic book publisher American Mythology doesn't know if it can survive the bankruptcy of Diamond Comic Distributors

Horror comic book publisher American Mythology, which also licenses Three Stooges and Laurel and Hardy comics, has issued the following statement to Bleeding Cool regarding Diamond Comic Distributors' current decision to enter Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. They tell us—and you…

"If you missed the news – Diamond Comic Distributors – the outlet that supplies comic books to retail shops has filed for bankruptcy. They are not paying publishers for approximately 2 months' worth of books. They shipped them in to stores and now that money is gone pending a bankruptcy evaluation. The best-case scenario is that some portion of the money will get paid back at some point in the future. Worst case is that it is just gone. Leaving a lot of publishers – American Mythology included – holding the bag for huge print bills and creative costs. "The truth is – we don't know if we are going to survive this. Not only for the immediate expenses but for future distribution into comic shops if Diamond fully goes under. We've reached out to other distributors but no one is looking for small publishers to add to their distribution slates. We were exclusive with Diamond and now we are facing a world where we may not have access to comic shops in the future. We are doing everything we can to survive this and to keep making your favorite horror comics. But only time will tell. Our first hurdle is with the immediate bills we have to pay with no incoming finances. Some fans have asked how they can help. This means a lot to us. We know everyone has their own problems in life. And that you would consider trying to help us survive means everything. The best way to help is to tell a friend and fellow comic book or horror fan about our books and direct them to the webstore. Any orders that are placed directly are going to go right to paying the printer and creators we work with. Thank you for your support and enthusiasm over our comics. We could not do it without you!"

They are unlikely to be the only comic book publisher going through such issues. Bleeding Cool will continue to reach out to measure the state of the comics industry in the wake of the Diamond bankruptcy and you can follow along with this regularly updated tag.

