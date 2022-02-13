Angel #2 Preview: Angel Could Use a Prison Break About Now

While Angel is trapped in a demonic prison dimension in this preview of Angel #2, in stores Wednesday from BOOM! Studios. Will his friends rescue him? Or will they leave him there while they enjoy a gratuitous shower scene starring Oz? Check out the preview below.

ANGEL #2

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC210801

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

Things aren't looking good for everyone's favorite Vampire With A Soul… or his friends.

Angel finds himself trapped in the Spirit House, struggling to survive.

Lorne and Andrew have to deal with a fan favorite's interdimensional arrival… and whether to reveal it to Angel.

Oh, and Wesley tries his best to get used to life as a zombie.

In Shops: 2/16/2022

SRP: $4.99

