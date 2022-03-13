Angel #3 Preview: A Miserable Throng of Endless, Sobbing Suffering

Los Angeles has been turned into Cleveland, Ohio in this preview of Angel #3, in stores on Wednesday from BOOM! Studios. Check out the preview below.

ANGEL #3

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220726

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

* The team can't figure out what to make of Angel's height, or the soul that dwells in the Spirit House.

* Even worse, an inky black snowfall starts to coat all of Southern California, along with a forecast of more deadly inclement weather, making the tormented parts of the human populace even more vulnerable.

* And worse still, a gruesome new enemy has other plans for the loose spirit… ones with terrible ramifications for humanity…

In Shops: 3/16/2022

SRP: $4.99

