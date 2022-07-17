Angel #7 Preview: Angel's Deepest Secrets Revealed

Angel admits his most embarassing secret in this preview of Angel #7… you won't believe what he gets up to in his spare time! Check out the preview below.

ANGEL #7

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220376

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

As the series races towards its finale, Angel also contends with the sinister doppelganger on his heels in LA. Meanwhile, a familiar werewolf runs amok in the city, and Spike can't quite fill Angel's shoes. In the midst of it all, what will this chaos mean for Wesley and Fred?

In Shops: 7/20/2022

SRP: $4.99

