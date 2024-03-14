Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh Launching Own Literary Agency With Graphic Novelists

Literary agent Anjali Singh launches her own agency, Anjali Singh Literary, bringing over her list of clients, including graphic novelists.

Article Summary Anjali Singh, a seasoned literary agent, launches Anjali Singh Literary agency.

The new agency will bring Singh's diverse graphic novelist clients under one roof.

Anjali Singh plans to expand her influence by offering consulting services.

She aims to champion subversive content and stories that challenge norms.

Literary agent Anjali Singh, former editor at Other Press, Simon & Schuster, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, and Vintage Books is best known for discovering an early self-published version of Marjane Satrapi's Persepolis in Paris and helped make it an early international smash of a graphic novel. She is now launching her own agency, Anjali Singh Literary, launching this month, and bringing over her entire list of clients, including graphic novelists include Joel Christian Gill, Tessa Hulls, John Jennings, Deena Mohamed, Steenz, Salman Toor, and Ivy Noelle Weir. She will also offer consulting services through the agency.

Bleeding Cool has repeatedly stressed the importance of a good agent when selling a graphic novel to a mainstream book publisher these days, and it might be worth updating this list at some point.

She told Sophia Stewart at Publisher's Weekly, "I also have this strong pull towards artists, and building my graphic novel list has been another way to pull in and make accessible a wide range of stories; comics have always been subversive, and I like to say graphic novels are a very effective way of getting subversive content into the mainstream!"

"I'm drawn to books that move me in some way, that speak to questions that I've wrestled with, that help us question our cultural norms or assumptions, and that remind us of how truly big the world is and also how much we all share. I'm sure what motivates me is also a product of my hybrid identity; as someone who has always struggled with what it means to belong, I'm deeply invested in pulling people in, in making the circle bigger, in going against the grain in an industry that has sometimes prided itself on its exclusivity. I don't know if it's my own sense of privilege or just my own stubbornness, but while I'm conscious of the market as all agents have to be, what I'm most interested in is trying to champion stories that are doing something new, and that might—as Persepolis once did—change our industry's idea of what people will read and care about."

Her list of graphic novelist clients includes the following names:

Glynnis Fawkes

Che Grayson

Priya Huq

Sacha Mardou

Anthony Pugh

Jerome Walford

Nicole Georges

Justin Hall

Carl Sciacchitano

Sarah Akinterinwa

Sherine Hamdy

John Jennings

Fouad Mezher

Mary Shyne

Joel Christian Gill

Jazmine Joyner

Deena Mohamed

Steenz

Ivy Noelle Weir

Salman Toor

Alexandra Atiya

Myra El-Mir

Kate Glasheen

Tanna Tucker

Alverne Ball

Rhea Ewing

Gillian Goerz

Tessa Hulls

Taylor Keith

Aubrey Nolan

Yazan Al-Saadi

