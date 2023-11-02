Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Events, Lucca Comics & Games, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, kieron gillen, lucca, x-men forever

Announced At Lucca 2023, Kieron Gillen & Luca Maresca's X-Men Forever

Announced by Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski at the Lucca Comics & Games festival in Italy, X-Men Foreveer will launch in March.

The 2009 and 2010 X-Men Forever series saw Chris Claremont return to the X-Men, telling stories as if he had never left, picking up from his original continuity. A new X-Men Forever from Kieron Gillen and Luca Maresca may provide something similar, albeit more immediate. In which "Kieron Gillen and Luca Maresca unravel the final mysteries of the Krakoa Era in X-Men: Forever!" tying in with the Fall of The House Of X and Rise Of The Powers Of X series.

One of Krakoa's chief storytellers, Kieron Gillen, will team up with superstar artist Luca Maresca to deliver long-awaited answers behind Krakoa's darkest truths and set the stage for mutantkind's spectacular rebirth in X-MEN: FOREVER. Announced earlier today by Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski at the Lucca Comics & Games festival in Italy, X-MEN: FOREVER will be a four-issue limited series launching in March where Gillen will build upon the dramatic developments currently unfolding in pages of Immortal X-Men, including the quest for Dominion, the interpersonal conflicts of the Quiet Council, the escape from the White Hot Room, and of course, the divine intervention of the Phoenix! The series will provide pivotal insight into the shocking events of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X as a new omnipotent threat to mutantkind is introduced and the final secrets of Krakoa burn to ashes! HAUNTED HOUSE OF X! How can you kill a digital god? What do you do when the Phoenix is bleeding out into nothing? There's been questions that have haunted you since the end of Immortal X-Men. Finally, some answers. There's also been some questions that have haunted you since the START of immortal X-men. Finally, some answers, too. But not the ones you're expecting…

"X-MEN FOREVER is Luca and myself doing a coda to Immortal X-Men, a requiem for the Krakoan age and generally setting fire to all time and space," Gillen explained. "It's the manipulative hand in the steel glove that is Rise of the Powers of X. By the time it drops, you'll be wondering what on earth is going on with certain characters, and X-MEN FOREVER will give you all the answers."

X-MEN: FOREVER #1 (OF 4)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 3/20

