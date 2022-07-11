Ant-Man Helmet Donned By Scott Lang, On Auction At Heritage

Ant-Man and Scott Lang. Thanks to the MCU, that is who people think of as Ant-Man, more so than Hank Pym for sure. This makes some people mad, as, in my comic shop, I get people yelling about it all the time, how they should have just made Paul Rudd Hank Pym instead of Scott. That is not his acting style, though, and Scott was a way better choice. In any case, as far as comics are concerned, the issue where Scott Lang becomes the hero has been in demand for years now, and a really nice CGC 9.4 copy is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. Currently, at $82 as of this writing, that is a great price for this key book. Take a look below.

Scott Lang Is My Ant-Man

"Marvel Premiere #47 Ant-Man – Newsstand Edition (Marvel, 1979) CGC NM 9.4 White pages. Scott Lang becomes the new Ant-Man. Intro of Cassie Lang and Darren Cross, both of whom will appear in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania feature film. Bob Layton cover and art. John Byrne art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $170. CGC census 6/22: 425 in 9.4, 660 higher. Cover art by Bob Layton. First Scott Lang as Ant-Man in "To Steal An Ant-Man!", script by David Michelinie, pencils by John Byrne (breakdowns) and Bob Layton (finished art), inks by Bob Layton; What happens when Scott Lang, former electrician to the Avengers, steals Hank Pym's shrinking particles?; And why has this ex-con reverted back to his thieving ways?; Check out Scott Lang, Ant-Man, suited up for the first time! 36 pgs., full color. Cover price $0.35."

With Ant-Man 3 coming to theaters next year, this is a good time to start snatching up the character's big keys while they are still low. Go here and get more info and to place a bid. While there, go ahead and look around at all of the other great books taking bids today.