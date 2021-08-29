Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 Not-Preview

DC Comics has released a preview of Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, but in a not-so-shocking twist, the comic has so many variant covers that after DC was finished posting all of them the only actual preview pages that remained were the credits at the front of the book. We're not even joking here — go look for the preview on other sites and you'll see it's true. So, uh… enjoy this rundown of variant covers for the book, which is in stores on Tuesday.

AQUAMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 (ONE SHOT)

DC Comics

0621DC038

0621DC039 – AQUAMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B MICHAEL CHO 1940S VAR – $9.99

0621DC040 – AQUAMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR C RAMONA FRADON & SANDRA HOPE 1950S VAR – $9.99

0621DC041 – AQUAMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR D WALTER SIMONSON 1960S VAR – $9.99

0621DC042 – AQUAMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR E JOSE LUIS GARCIA-LOPEZ 1970S VAR – $9.99

0621DC043 – AQUAMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR F CHUCK PATTON & KEVIN NOWLAN 1980S VAR – $9.99

0621DC044 – AQUAMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR G YVEL GUICHET 1990S VAR – $9.99

0621DC045 – AQUAMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR H BECKY CLOONAN 2000S VAR – $9.99

0621DC046 – AQUAMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR I ROBSON ROCHA 2010S VAR – $9.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ivan Reis, Joe Prado

story by DAN JURGENS, GEOFF JOHNS, BRANDON THOMAS, CHUCK BROWN, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, MICHAEL MORECI, MARGUERITE BENNETT, DAN WATTERS, JEFF PARKER, SHAWN ALDRIDGE, AND FRANCIS MANAPUL!

art by STEVE EPTING, PAUL PELLETIER, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, HENDRY PRASETYA, POP MHAN, TRUNGLES, MIGUEL MENDONÇA, EVAN "DOC" SHANER, TOM DERENICK, FRANCIS MANAPUL, AND MORE!

After defending the seven seas for eight decades, it's time to throw Aquaman a party! This all-star-filled anthology spans across the ocean king's legacy, not just celebrating his own triumphs, but also those of his greatest allies and enemies. We look at his ongoing romance with Mera, his bitter rivalry with Black Manta, his brotherly conflict with Ocean Master, and the inspiration he lends to younger heroes like Tempest and Jackson Hyde, the newest Aqualad. It would not be an Aquaman celebration without also looking at how he's changed over the years, including a brand-new tale of Bombshells Aquaman. This special brings together Aqua talent past, present, and future, including reuniting fan-favorite creative teams such as Geoff Johns and Paul Pelletier, Dan Jurgens and Steve Epting, alongside Dan Watters and Miguel Mendonca. Plus, two of the stories are prequels to two new Aquaman miniseries launching in September, kicking off another 80 years of undersea adventure!

In Shops: 8/31/2021

SRP: $9.99