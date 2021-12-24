Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #3 Preview: Happy Holidays

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Bleeding Cool, not a creature was stirring, except for one fool. Clickbait headlines were posted on the website with care, in hopes outraged readers soon would be there. Though it was Christmas, and there would be no news, alas there's no shortage of comic previews. Low effort articles, themselves do not write, and so Santa Jude Terror must work through the night. Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Christmas Eve edition. Like Santa in his sleigh, we're bringing you previews of all the Marvel and DC comics out next week, bolstered with clickbait headlines and just enough text here in this paragraph to ensure the articles meet the most rigorous SEO standards. In this preview of Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #3, the titular heroes will go to any lengths to avoid Holiday family gatherings, including torture. Check out the preview below.

AQUAMAN GREEN ARROW DEEP TARGET #3 (OF 7)

DC Comics

1021DC060

1021DC061 – AQUAMAN GREEN ARROW DEEP TARGET #3 (OF 7) CVR B JONBOY MEYERS CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Ronan Cliquet (CA) Marco Santucci

Captured by Scorpio, Aquaman and Green Arrow must endure General Anderton's torture long enough to find a way to escape. They are in for a big surprise as they discover that they are being held in the last place they thought possible!

In Shops: 12/28/2021

SRP: $3.99

