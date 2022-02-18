Aquamen #1 Preview: Something's Fishy

The titular Aquamen attempt to thwart an anti-human monster attack by Ocean Master in this preview of Aquamen #1, in stores Tuesday. But more importantly, how will this new "two Aquamen" status quo work? How will the fish know who to listen to?! Check out the preview below.

AQUAMEN #1

DC Comics

1221DC024

1221DC025 – AQUAMEN #1 CVR B KAEL NGU CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

1221DC026 – AQUAMEN #1 CVR C NICK ROBLES CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

1221DC027 – AQUAMEN #1 CVR D ALEXIS FRANKLIN BLACK HISTORY MONTH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

1221DC028 – AQUAMEN #1 CVR E BLANK CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Chuck Brown, Brandon Thomas (A) Sami Basri (CA) Travis Moore

Dive deeper following the thrilling conclusions of Aquaman: The Becoming and Black Manta! When a terrorist in Middle America is revealed as an Atlantean sleeper agent seemingly gone rogue, the Aquamen—Arthur Curry and Jackson Hyde—are on the case. But it soon becomes clear that the tragedy was not just a single bad actor, but the beginnings of a much larger and more dangerous chain reaction…and the heart of an explosive Atlantean conspiracy! If Arthur's not careful, the secrets he's keeping—from Mera, Tula, Tempest, Atlantis, the surface, and even Jackson—could cause a rift from which the Aquamen might never recover!

In Shops: 2/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

