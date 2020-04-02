Archie Comics Expands Apparel Line at Threadless

Like the world's best rappers, athletes, or Instagram stars, comic book publisher Archie Comics has unveiled an expanded new clothing line at Threadless, a press release announced Wednesday. The new lineup features "unexpected fun takes on the classic Archie characters including Tarot card-inspired designs, classic logo artwork, cheerleading and biker art styles, and art from the recent Sabrina the Teenage Witch comic book series reboot, all available now at archiecomics.threadless.com," the press release revealed.

Archie is headed toward its 80th anniversary, which is admittedly a long time for kids to go without graduating high school, but we're sure they'll get there eventually. For now, at least they'll look stylish emblazoned across t-shirts, socks, shoes, skateboards, pencil cases, phone cases, and more.

In addition, the partnership between Archie and Threadless ties into Threadless's efforts to support the independent artists who contribute designs amidst the coronavirus pandemic, "many of whom rely in part on the company's wide-reaching ecommerce platform for income," the press release notes. "The new Community Action Plan includes a significant increase in earnings for artists of up to 60%, via reduction in base apparel fees through May 31. Threadless is also now offering free online shop set-up as part of this program, and as always, zero out-of-pocket expenses. Threadless' services are also available to small businesses who could benefit from merchandise sales featuring their logo or other brand owned artwork."

"Times are tough and at Threadless, we want to help. We're refocusing our entire company to help support independent artists and small businesses who are hurting the most right now", said Threadless Founder and CEO Jake Nickell. "We're excited to see Archie Comics develop this amazing line of merch for their fans. I'm loving the Tarot card designs!"

Check out some of the designs below, and head to archiecomics.threadless.com to see the full lineup and indulge your impulse-buying tendencies while in the comfort of your own quarantine.