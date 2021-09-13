Archie Comics Kickstarts A 700-Page Kevin Keller Omnibus

It's Kevin Keller time! It wasn't too long ago that Archie Comics caused massive ructions across social media for running a Kickstarter for an upcoming project. The reaction was incredibly negative, painting Archie Comics as taking advantage of a promotional platform intended for individual creatives rather than multinational publishing giants. Of course, that was a different time, and major brands often use crowdfunding now. So Archie Comics is trying again.

Dan Parent, the creator of Kevin Keller, Archie's first openly gay character, has officially launched a brand new Kickstarter for Kevin Keller Celebration!, a 700+-page omnibus of the character's first decade in Riverdale. "For the past 35 years, I've had the pleasure to work on multiple characters and titles for Archie, but my heart always comes back to my heart and soul, Kevin Keller," said Parent. "Being able to spearhead this campaign, with the support of Archie Comics, is the perfect way to continue the legacy of the character as well as celebrate the 80th anniversary of Archie Comics." "When Dan came to me with the idea of introducing Kevin to Archie Comics ten years ago, I knew we were on the precipice of a huge cultural shift for our brand and for that reason, among many others, is why we fully support Dan's campaign efforts," said Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater. "The introduction of Kevin, Archie Comics' first gay character, ignited readers and fans across the country, and it's a testament to Dan's creative work that Kevin is such a positive and everlasting fixture in the world of Riverdale." The Omnibus will feature Kevin's first appearance, the four-issue mini-series, the complete fifteen-issue Kevin Keller series, the Life With Kevin graphic novel, as well as highlights, extras, and more.

Currently, with around $5000 of a $50000 goal, if they hit $50,000, Archie promises it will then be a deluxe hardcover edition.